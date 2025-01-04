I really enjoyed this discussion with Toni Buchan about early years education and the critical importance of children playing and learning in nature.

We also touch on the increasing prevalence of homeschooling, and (importantly) how to do it within the rules... As well the desperate need for us to depoliticise and demonetise the act of play (it amazes me that I even have to type those words).

Toni runs her own forest school - Tiny Tribe Outdoors

She is a published author - The Social Child

Has a great Substack

And she also asked me to share this talk on The Future of Learning, by Sugata Mitra

Join our community of active citizens at pattern.mn.co

Join us on Telegram

From the countryside.

E pluribus unum.

Ben Rubin

Share