TONI BUCHAN

Getting children out of the classroom and into the forest.
Ben Rubin
Jan 04, 2025
Transcript

I really enjoyed this discussion with Toni Buchan about early years education and the critical importance of children playing and learning in nature.

We also touch on the increasing prevalence of homeschooling, and (importantly) how to do it within the rules... As well the desperate need for us to depoliticise and demonetise the act of play (it amazes me that I even have to type those words).

Toni runs her own forest school - Tiny Tribe Outdoors

She is a published author - The Social Child

Has a great Substack

And she also asked me to share this talk on The Future of Learning, by Sugata Mitra

From the countryside.

E pluribus unum.

Ben Rubin

