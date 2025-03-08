Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
5
4

ALEX THOMSON 2

Fending off the coming dark age through learned monasteries and the preservation of magical reality.
Ben Rubin
Mar 08, 2025
5
4
Share
Transcript

Alex and I had a great discussion at the end of last year about spirituality and the role of the Church in society. We also spoke at some length about the music industry, which caught the attention of James Delingpole.

In this most recent discussion we get into a crucial area: the education system. From the best approaches to primary schooling through to the historical role of Universities as ‘learned monasteries’; bastions of spiritual knowledge and cultural wisdom.

Alex and I both agree we are currently living through a process of rapidly accelerating civilisational collapse. A new dark age is imminent. But how long will it go on for?

My question to him: ‘what goes into the ark? what do we take with us to preserve our culture?’. His response, ‘magical reality’, was a thing of beauty. As I’m sure you’ll agree.

Thank you again Alex for taking the time to speak.

Join our community of active citizens at pattern.mn.co

Join us on Telegram

From London.

E pluribus unum.

Ben Rubin

Share

Discussion about this video

PATTERN
PATTERN
In-depth discussions with the leading thinkers and doers of our times.
Exploring and building distributed systems that serve the whole of humanity.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Ben Rubin
Recent Episodes
PATTERN WEEKLY
  Ben Rubin
JERM WARFARE
  Ben Rubin
GEOPOLITICS & EMPIRE
  Ben Rubin
TONI BUCHAN
  Ben Rubin
ALEX THOMSON
  Ben Rubin
WILL KEYTE
  Ben Rubin
GARETH WYN JONES
  Ben Rubin