1

PATTERN WEEKLY

Recording from Thursday's live >> Make sure to sign up for future streams with some amazing guests.
Ben Rubin
Mar 15, 2025
1
Transcript

Friends

I’ve started a weekly live stream, every Thursday at 8PM UK on Mighty Network.

I’m sharing the recording from last week as it gives a nice intro to what we’re building and how you can get involved. Future recordings will just be for MN community members and I won’t be publishing them on Substack, or anywhere else.

We have some great guests coming up, including the fantastic Woodlander, who’ll be joining me next Thursday, 20th March at 8PM UK time to answer your questions about off grid living and escaping the matrix.

The community is free to join, so head over to Mighty Network and get involved..!

See you there.

Ben

PATTERN
PATTERN
In-depth discussions with the leading thinkers and doers of our times.
Exploring and building distributed systems that serve the whole of humanity.
Ben Rubin
