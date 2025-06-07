The evening before our most recent UK Column event in Cheltenham, I caught up with my friend Simon Carter to find out about his fantastic Chrysalis Commons Earth initiative.

Simon is connecting local people, projects, and independent businesses into one living, giving, proactive network, starting in his home town of Tewkesbury. The project seeks to:

Rebuild local resilience, reversing the trend of globalisation.

Restore community trust as institutions break down.

Create parallel alternatives to extractive, exploitative corporate control.

Awaken agency at the individual & community level.

Provide belonging, purpose & trust.

Right up our street, then..!

Thank you Simon for taking the time to share your wisdom and vision for the future.

E pluribus unum.

Ben Rubin

PATTERN

Join us on Telegram

Share