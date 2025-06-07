PATTERN

PATTERN

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
13
2

SIMON CARTER

In an age of centralisation, alienation & mass distraction, Chrysalis Commons Earth demonstrates a new way of doing things.
Ben Rubin's avatar
Ben Rubin
Jun 07, 2025
13
2
Share
Transcript

The evening before our most recent UK Column event in Cheltenham, I caught up with my friend Simon Carter to find out about his fantastic Chrysalis Commons Earth initiative.

Simon is connecting local people, projects, and independent businesses into one living, giving, proactive network, starting in his home town of Tewkesbury. The project seeks to:

  • Rebuild local resilience, reversing the trend of globalisation.

  • Restore community trust as institutions break down.

  • Create parallel alternatives to extractive, exploitative corporate control.

  • Awaken agency at the individual & community level.

  • Provide belonging, purpose & trust.

Right up our street, then..!

Thank you Simon for taking the time to share your wisdom and vision for the future.

E pluribus unum.

Ben Rubin

PATTERN

Join us on Telegram

Share

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Rubin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture