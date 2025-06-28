PATTERN

THE WOODLANDER

British culture, off-grid living and a world without money.
Ben Rubin
Jun 28, 2025
I’m delighted to (finally) share this conversation recorded back in the darkest depths of March this year with my pal Simon, aka The Woodlander.

We first spoke back in October last year about Simon’s unconventional off-grid lifestyle and the movement he’s spearheading to help people buy land and build new communities across the whole of the UK.

This was one of the most popular conversations I’ve had yet, so it was only right to bring Simon back for a longer discussion and to pose him people’s questions about the work he’s doing and his vision for the future.

You can follow Simon via his excellent YouTube channel, where he posts regularly. You can find out about The Woodlander Initiative on their website, where you can also sign up as a member of the community, and even buy some land.

I hope you enjoy the discussion as much as I did.

E pluribus unum.

From the coast.

Ben Rubin

Share

