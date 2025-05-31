Chris Coverdale is a revolutionary.

For the past 20 years, he’s been investigating Corporate and State corruption at every level of the British system.

His conclusion: paying tax is illegal, by the State’s own definition, as it’s used to fund acts of terrorism and genocide both at home and abroad.

His solution: a tried, and legally tested approach to withholding tax so funds can be used for genuine public benefit in new societal systems free from corruption.

We can, in effect, begin to operate as our own State.

This isn’t theoretical; it’s already happening.

Chris Coverdale shows us the way.

Find out more at Probity Co.

Ben Rubin

PATTERN

