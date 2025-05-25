Jobst Landgrebe is a true polymath, with an academic background in classical Theology, Philosophy, Medicine, Biology and Mathematics; and a successful career using technology to solve complex questions at the leading edge of medical research.

He is also one of the foremost contemporary thinkers on the development and deployment of Artificial Intelligence, through his ongoing collaboration with British philosopher Dr Barry Smith.

In this wide ranging discussion we traverse 5,000 years of Western civilisational development to understand how we got here, and where to go next.

This one has real depth and plenty of ideas for practical action, as well as a clear message for those who control capital in the existing paradigm.

I hope you enjoy it as much was I did.

Ben Rubin

