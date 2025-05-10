PATTERN

JUSTIN WALKER

How the Bradbury Pound provides an alternative solution to our debt-based monetary system.
Ben Rubin
May 10, 2025
Fiat currency, fractional reserve banking and a debt-based monetary system are the favoured tools of the global predator class.

Replacing them is actually much more simple than people realise. And we have form: the Bradbury Pound was used by the British government at the outbreak of the First World War in order to preserve stocks of gold bullion.

Could this be an interim step towards a sound, asset-backed monetary system?

Justin Walker tells me more.

E pluribus unum.

Ben Rubin

