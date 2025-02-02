Playback speed
JERM WARFARE

Building anti-fragile people, communities and societies outside of centralised control.
Ben Rubin
Feb 02, 2025
3
2
Transcript

Jeremy Nell trades in dangerous ideas.

The man behind Jerm Warfare is no stranger to being cancelled, deplatformed and demonetised in his quest for freedom and truth.

That makes him a perfect man to talk to about our mission to build distributed systems outside of centralised, corporate control.

I particularly enjoyed his thoughts on the concept of anti-fragility and the need to build people and systems that are robust and adaptable in the face of external shocks. Important advice for now and the immediate future.

You can follow Jerm via his excellent website and Telegram channel.

From London.

E pluribus unum.

Ben Rubin

PATTERN
PATTERN
In-depth discussions with the leading thinkers and doers of our times.
Exploring and building distributed systems that serve the whole of humanity.
Ben Rubin
