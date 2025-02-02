Jeremy Nell trades in dangerous ideas.

The man behind Jerm Warfare is no stranger to being cancelled, deplatformed and demonetised in his quest for freedom and truth.

That makes him a perfect man to talk to about our mission to build distributed systems outside of centralised, corporate control.

I particularly enjoyed his thoughts on the concept of anti-fragility and the need to build people and systems that are robust and adaptable in the face of external shocks. Important advice for now and the immediate future.

You can follow Jerm via his excellent website and Telegram channel.

From London.

E pluribus unum.

Ben Rubin

