Nick Hudson was the first person I spoke to in this interview series, back in November 2023. We discussed the inherent weakness of centralised systems and he introduced me to the principle of ’subsidiarity’, which states that decisions should be made at the lowest level possible and highest level necessary. An idea that has informed everything I’ve worked on since.

“If I have a pothole on the street, I do not need the WHO or the UN involved in the solution to the pothole problem.” Nick Hudson

Although he’s probably best known as one our most persuasive and well-informed commentators on the COVID debacle, Nick’s professional background is in private equity; a topic I was excited to discuss with him in this most recent conversation.

As regular readers will know, I believe our distributed system will be built through “the power of a new Free Market, rooted in sound ethical principles”. A crucial part of establishing this new market is connecting private investors with opportunities for high quality economic growth, unshackled from ESG requirements and other forms of prohibitive global governance.

This is something Nick is well versed in. He has a deep, intuitive understanding of how markets work and how to unleash human creativity and potential that are the fuel of economic growth and prosperity.

There is much more to come on this topic.. but we’re off to a great start.

Thanks again Nick for taking the time.

From the coast.

Ben Rubin

PATTERN

