Direct democracy and establishing new countries, with a veteran of the British insurance industry.
Ben Rubin
Jul 19, 2025
Bernie de Haldevang is a 40 year veteran of the British insurance industry and a passionate advocate for libertarian forms of governance.

We discuss the social utility of a high quality insurance industry, the strengths of Swiss-style direct democracy and Bernie’s work with Liberland; a libertarian micro-Nation established on an unclaimed Island in the centre of the Danube between the Serbian and Croatian borders.

You can follow him on X/itter.

Thank you Bernie for your valuable contribution.

Next time we shall discuss matters spiritual!

From the city.

Ben Rubin

