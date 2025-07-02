A brand new interview with Will Keyte for UK Column.

UK Column is funded by its members, perhaps you could join us.

The Natural Order

We are living through a period of profound disruption when the very foundations of British society are being attacked, not least by our own politicians and civil service, who are running major programmes funded by British taxpayers to implement new models of governance that go completely against the core principles of our civilisation.

In this context, it’s crucial for the British people to properly understand our fundamental, inalienable rights derived from natural law and enshrined in the 1215 Magna Carta, which protects us against tyrannical powers and the kind of collectivist and communitarian models of governance currently being imposed onto our society.

You can follow Will’s work on his website, Common Law Constitution, and on his YouTube channel.

Referenced in the discussion:

The Telegraph: ‘Defendants Should Have Right to Choose Judge-only Trial, Says Leveson’

Makespace Oxford

From the coast.

Ben Rubin

Share