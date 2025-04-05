Friends.

I’m excited to let you know about our next small business and charity incubator programme, which will kick off on April 26th and run for 10 weeks.

People with a professional background who want to move into a new career and build something valuable for themselves for the long term (£££).

Also relevant to people with an existing project they want to grow to the next level using a structured, tried-and-tested approach.

Individuals or small teams who want to launch a new business, charity or campaign, and head into the second half of 2025 with momentum and a clear plan of action.

We focus on creative exploration, spiritual growth and development, as well as the technical and commercial skills required to launch your new project.

If required, you join a second weekly Q&A call for additional support from myself and others on the programme on a Wednesday at 8PM UK.

You complete 2-3 hours of homework during the week using the design patterns provided. (Although we encourage you to invest more time if possible.)

You use our Pattern library to work through everything you need to set up and run your project: from the citizen experience and proposition, to the underlying processes, technology and financial models required to make things happen.

The course can be completed entirely online, but we also encourage the use of physical and printed materials such as A3 / A2 paper, post-it notes and marker pens as there’s nothing quite like making a mess when working on a new idea..!

I also work as a reporter for UK Column and run a blog Rise UK . This required me to make my own career transition over the past 2 years which helped me refine many of the tools in the programme.

I’ve distilled the best practical tools and frameworks from that world into this programme designed specifically to help people launch and run their own small, independent businesses and charities.

If you have any questions, please drop a comment below or reply to this email (if this is in your email inbox.)

I did the Accelerator business development course facilitated by Ben Rubin between November 2024 and January 2025.

What to say? The course was extremely good value for money. I did much of the course in Sydney. The time difference meant that the weekly session started at 11 p.m. on Saturday (and ended at 12:30 a.m. the following day). I would not have stayed up for it had the quality not been up to the mark.

Ben has “been there, done that” as he showed in the material he presented, the insights he shared and the answers he gave. A particular strength of the course was the well-designed visual frameworks, that were easy to follow, provided structure, but allowed free thought as well. The instructions and frameworks were there as you completed each worksheet. The content was very comprehensive, and it meant that much of the "turmoil" to do with starting something new (confidence, uncertainty and so on) were put into a manageable context.

Ben was generous with his time. It was clear that he loves what he does. His focus was on helping all participants to succeed, rather than just running through the material. One of the most enjoyable aspects was the course spirit. While Ben cannot take credit for the other participants, he attracted people of the right calibre.

If you are thinking about setting up a new business or looking for a career change, I would highly recommend Ben’s course. I am hoping he is going to do another one so that my son will be able to do it.