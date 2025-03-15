Friends.

I’m excited to let you know about GENESIS. Our flagship programme for active citizens building a distributed future.

Who it’s for:

Individuals or small teams who want to design, build and launch a new business or charity; or take an existing project to the next level.

People with an established career who want to move into a new area and build something valuable for themselves for the long term (£££).

Particularly relevant to people launching independent media, healthcare, education and farming projects, but applicable to any small business or charity.

People who are excited about building a distributed, localised system as a direct challenge to globalisation.

How it works:

You join our community of Active Citizens and use our library of design patterns to work through everything required to set up and run your project: from identifying your target customer, to defining your proposition, brand and the experience you’ll deliver; through to developing the underlying processes, technology and financial models to consistently create and capture value.

You move through the programme at your own pace, although we recommend dedicating at least 2-3 hours a week of focused time to build momentum around your project.

You attend our weekly Active call every Tuesday at 8PM UK time to raise questions, share ideas and check in with the group.

You pose questions and ideas to the community when you need some guidance or encouragement.

You focus on personal spiritual growth and development, as well as building the creative, technical and commercial skills required to launch your new project.

We give structure to your thinking, fill gaps in your knowledge, help build your confidence and inspire your progress >>

What you’ll need to participate:

Ideas, energy, ambition and a positive attitude to make things happen.

Access to a computer and internet connection.

The programme can be completed entirely online, but we encourage the use of physical and printed materials such as A3 / A2 paper, post-it notes and marker pens as there’s nothing quite like making a mess when working on a new idea..!

Who runs the programme:

Ben Rubin (hi, it’s me in the video). I spent 18 years advising international corporations and big brands on launching new ventures.

I’ve distilled the best practical tools and patterns from that world into GENESIS with the aim of helping people launch and run their own small, independent businesses and charities.

I also work as a reporter for UK Column and run a blog Rise UK. This required me to make my own career transition over the past 2 years which helped me refine many of the tools you’ll be using in the programme.

How to get involved:

The course costs £300 and you can buy now via our Mighty Network.

If you have any questions, please drop a comment below or reply to this email (if this is in your email inbox.)

We’re really looking forward to meeting you and building something amazing together…!

Ben

Community testimonial:

I did the Accelerator business development course facilitated by Ben Rubin between November 2024 and January 2025. What to say? The course was extremely good value for money. I did much of the course in Sydney. The time difference meant that the weekly session started at 11 p.m. on Saturday (and ended at 12:30 a.m. the following day). I would not have stayed up for it had the quality not been up to the mark. Ben has “been there, done that” as he showed in the material he presented, the insights he shared and the answers he gave. A particular strength of the course was the well-designed visual frameworks, that were easy to follow, provided structure, but allowed free thought as well. The instructions and frameworks were there as you completed each worksheet. The content was very comprehensive, and it meant that much of the "turmoil" to do with starting something new (confidence, uncertainty and so on) were put into a manageable context. Ben was generous with his time. It was clear that he loves what he does. His focus was on helping all participants to succeed, rather than just running through the material. One of the most enjoyable aspects was the course spirit. While Ben cannot take credit for the other participants, he attracted people of the right calibre. If you are thinking about setting up a new business or looking for a career change, I would highly recommend Ben’s course. I am hoping he is going to do another one so that my son will be able to do it.

E pluribus unum.

Ben Rubin

Founder, PATTERN