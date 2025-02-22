DELINGPOD ROUND 3
Pink Floyd, Scary Women, Satanic Churches and how to rebuild England. With a bit of 'thrust and parry' thrown in for good measure.
Also, for the record, I am neither a ‘celebrity’ nor a ‘star’ (as advertised in the show notes). I’m simply an active citizen fighting for the future of his country.
Listen back on Odysee, Apple Music, Spotify or Podbean now.
From London.
Ben Rubin
yes i agree with Martin…interesting indeed…..
maybe if delingpole spent more time tending a small veg garden with hard work and effort instead of giving up and blaming ‘chem trails’ he would get the results that can be achieved ….and support feeding his family good quality food .
I know many in local villages and towns here in sussex are successfully doing it.
but he thinks the earth is flat.
anyway well done Ben not to be steered off course by delingpole’s defeatism and pessimism.
yes it’s a spiritual battle we are in but we will win.
good on you Ben !
Delingpole was on fire and not in a good way. He seemed to take umbrage to most of your valid points. Maybe he’s feeling a bit put out by the likes of you? Keep fighting the good fight Ben!